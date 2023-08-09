ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Rockford Rivets beat the visiting Kokomo Jackrabbits 5-1 in a Northwoods League game Wednesday.
Rockford held Kokomo to seven hits. Nolan Christianson and Karson Hesser had two singles apiece. Christianson drove in Kokomo’s lone run.
Starting pitcher Aidan Torpey took the loss. He pitched 4.1 innings and allowed four runs (three earned). Alec Murphy offered 3.2 innings of solid relief, allowing just one run.
Kokomo and Rockford play again Thursday. The Jackrabbits then visit the Battle Creek Battle Jacks for games Friday and Saturday to close the season.
