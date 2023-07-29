BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – The Kokomo Jackrabbits staged a three-run rally over the eighth and ninth innings to take a 7-6 lead at Battle Creek, but the host Battle Jacks scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat Kokomo 8-7 in walk-off fashion Friday night.
Reliever Aidan Torpey threw 5.1 innings with just four hits and two runs (both unearned) but took the loss despite a great outing. He had no walks and struck out five. Torpey got the first two batters of the ninth out before allowing a single. The fourth batter reached on error, and the next batter singled to score two runs and finish the game.
Tyler Cate and Jack Anderson each went 2 for 5 to lead the Jackrabbit offense. Philip Sarota had a double and two RBI and Tyler Epstein had a hit and also drove in two runs.
The Jackrabbits host Rockford tonight at 7:05 p.m. and at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.
