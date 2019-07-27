The Rockford Rivets took a 5-1 lead through six innings and held on for their second straight one-run victory over Kokomo, beating the Jackrabbits 5-4 Friday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Kokomo scored three runs in the seventh to tighten the score, then put two runners on in the bottom of the ninth but couldn’t push the tying run across.
Kokomo got on the board in the fourth inning when Andrew Labosky singled then later scored on Hagan Severance’s sacrifice fly.
In the seventh, Peter Abinanti started the Jackrabbits’ rally when he was hit by a pitch with two outs. Brandon Chinea walked and Logan Jarvis reached first base on a dropped third strike to load the bases. Austin Elder followed with a two-run single and Jarvis later scored on a double steal.
Elder led the Jackrabbits’ offense, going 2 for 4.
Parker Sisovsky started and took the loss, throwing six innings with five runs (four earned). David Reckers and Kollin Stone combined for three innings of scoreless relief.
The loss dropped Kokomo into a tie for fourth place with Rockford in the Northwoods League’s Great Lakes East Division. Both teams are 8-15 in the second half of the season, 10 1/2 games behind division leader Traverse City, which owns the league’s best record at 18-4 in the second half.
The Jackrabbits have dropped seven in a row heading into a two-game home series with Kenosha, which starts tonight.
