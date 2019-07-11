BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Bombers scored three runs in the bottom of the third and made those runs stick in a 3-2 victory over the visiting Kokomo Jackrabbits in Northwoods League play Thursday night at C.O. Brown Stadium.
The Jackrabbits had beaten the Bombers on Tuesday and Wednesday at Kokomo, but the Bombers struck back in their return to home.
Kokomo rallied for a pair of runs in the top of the eighth to trim the lead but didn't pull even in a game dominated by strong outings by the pitchers. Those two half innings were the only time in the game where either team scored. Battle Creek's pitching staff held Kokomo scoreless in eight innings and Kokomo held BC scoreless in seven frames.
Parker Sisovsky took the loss for the Jackrabbits. He started and threw six innings with eight hits, two walks, three earned runs and six strikeouts. Mark Meyer and Creede Jeffers each threw a scoreless inning.
Lyle Hibbits threw 7 1/3 with two runs (one earned) for the win. He allowed six hits, no walks and fanned eight batters.
Austin Elder and Andrew Labosky were both 2 for 4 to lead the Jackrabbit offense.
Kokomo plays at Battle Creek again Friday at 7:05 p.m. The Jackrabbits hold a 7-2 edge in the teams' season series.
