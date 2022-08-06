The Battle Creek Battle Jacks jumped on Kokomo early with seven runs in the first four innings and went on to beat the Jackrabbits 13-4 in a Northwoods League game at Kokomo Municipal Stadium Friday night.
Max Farfan was 2 for 3 for the Jackrabbits. Conner Stewart and Brayden Carter were each 2 for 4. Nick Venegas threw the first four innings and took the loss.
IU Kokomo player and former Western standout Pat Mills was 2 for 6 for Battle Creek with an RBI.
The teams continue their four-game series this weekend at KMS with a 6:35 p.m. game today and a 2:05 p.m. game Sunday.
