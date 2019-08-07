FOND DU LAC, Wis. – The Kokomo Jackrabbits fell 4-3 in the opening game of an intended Northwoods League doubleheader Wednesday. The second game was delayed by rain in the first inning, then cancelled outright later in the evening.
The Jackrabbits suffered their sixth straight loss when the Dock Spiders scored a run in the bottom of the eighth on a wild pitch to tip the opening contest Fond du Lac’s way. The game was a continuation of a game that was suspended on Monday night. The teams were tied at 2-2 after two innings and 3-3 after seven innings.
Michael Cleary led the Jackrabbit offense, going 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI from the No. 9 spot. Cleary and Logan Jarvis each drove in a run with a double in the first two innings. Brandon Chinea and Ben Livorsi each went 2 for 4 with a run. Relief pitcher David Reckers took the loss.
Kokomo visits Kalamazoo Thursday and Friday for a pair of doubleheaders before the Jackrabbits return home to close the season with games against Rockford on Saturday and Sunday.
