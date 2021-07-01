Jackrabbit baserunner Gavin Grant rounds third and heads for home in the 10th inning to tie Kokomo's game with Kenosha at 2-2 after 10 innings Wednesday night at Kokomo Municipal Staidum. Kenosha wound up winning 7-3 in 14 innings.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Jackrabbits fall to Kenosha in 14 innings
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Little by little Wednesday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, a great pitchers’ duel between the Kokomo Jackrabbits and the Kenosha Kingfish became a test of frustration.
In total, 34 runners were left stranded and one Kenosha player was ejected following a strikeout — one of 26 strikeouts between the two teams. Inning after inning, the teams were still deadlocked.
Kenosha and Kokomo battled through nine innings tied at 1-1. In extra-inning games in the Northwoods League, teams start each half inning with a runner at second base. Each scored a run in the 10th inning for a 2-2 tie, before pitchers took the upper hand again, with both teams going through three more scoreless frames.
The big breakthrough finally came in the 14th inning with Kenosha delivering blow after blow in a five-run inning to put the Jackrabbits in a deep hole. Kokomo pushed a run across in the bottom of the 14th but it was too little as Kenosha won 7-3 in 14 innings.
6-30-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits against the Kenosha Kingfish on Wednesday. Gavion Grant after getting Casey O'Lauphlin out at second watches the out at first in the 4th inning. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
6-30-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits against the Kenosha Kingfish on Wednesday. Gavin Grant rounds 3rd heading for home to tie the game back up in extra innings. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
6-30-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits against the Kenosha Kingfish on Wednesday. Jackrabbits catcher Josh Buckley gets the throw late as Kingfish Casey O'Laughlin scores in the 7th inning to tie up the game 1-1. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Jackrabbit baserunner Gavin Grant rounds third and heads for home in the 10th inning to tie Kokomo's game with Kenosha at 2-2 after 10 innings Wednesday night at Kokomo Municipal Staidum. Kenosha wound up winning 7-3 in 14 innings.
Jackrabbits vs Kingfish Wednesday
6-30-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits against the Kenosha Kingfish on Wednesday. Gavion Grant after getting Casey O'Lauphlin out at second watches the out at first in the 4th inning. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
6-30-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits against the Kenosha Kingfish on Wednesday. Gavin Grant rounds 3rd heading for home to tie the game back up in extra innings. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
6-30-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits against the Kenosha Kingfish on Wednesday. Jackrabbits catcher Josh Buckley gets the throw late as Kingfish Casey O'Laughlin scores in the 7th inning to tie up the game 1-1. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Jackrabbit baserunner Gavin Grant rounds third and heads for home in the 10th inning to tie Kokomo's game with Kenosha at 2-2 after 10 innings Wednesday night at Kokomo Municipal Staidum. Kenosha wound up winning 7-3 in 14 innings.
The game lasted 4:58, setting a new Jackrabbits franchise record for longest game. And Kokomo left 20 runners on base.
Kenosha took control in the top of the 14th. Starting with a runner at second, Kenosha got a single, scored a run on a wild pitch, and had a batter reach on an error before Mitch Jebb ripped a two-run double for a 5-2 Kenosha lead. The Kingfish scored another run on a wild pitch and one on a sacrifice fly.
Kokomo got an RBI double from T.J. Fondtain in the bottom of the inning but left two more runners on base when Kenosha ended the game with a ground out to shortstop.
Fifth Kokomo pitcher Roger Thomas took the loss. All the runs in the 14th were unearned. Fifth Kenosha pitcher Mitchell Waltzki entered in the 11th inning and threw four innings for the win, with just one hit and one unearned run.
The Jackrabbits had a tantalizing chance to win in the 13th. Jakob Marsee started the inning on second base as the last batter of the previous inning. He moved to third on Andrew Semo’s sacrifice bunt. Then with two outs, Luke Spillane struck out on a ball that got away from Kenosha catcher Luke Stephenson. Stephenson threw to first to try and record the third out but wasn’t in time and Spillane was safe. But in the aftermath of that play, Marsee then got caught in a rundown between third and home and was tagged out near home to end Kokomo’s shot at a walk-off win in the 13th inning.
In the regulation nine innings, Kokomo got on the board first when Gavin Grant and Chase Meidroth had back-to-back singles to start the sixth inning and Grant scored on Chris Santiago’s one-out single.
Kenosha matched that run immediately with a run in the top of the seventh. Kenosha scored first in the top of the 10th, and Meidroth’s leadoff single in the 10th plated Kokomo’s run in the first extra frame, answering Kenosha’s run and extending the bonus baseball.
Both teams got great outings from their starting pitchers but both had given way to relief by the time the game went to extra innings. Kokomo’s Nick Rispoli threw seven innings with five hits, an earned run, two walks and seven strikeouts. Fourth Jackrabbit pitcher Ryan Robinson also had a strong outing. He took over in the 10th inning and threw four frames with two hits, two walks, an unearned run and six strikeouts. Kokomo pitchers struck out 16.
Kenosha’s Dalton Wiggins threw 5 1/3 innings with six hits, three walks, an earned run and two strikeouts. Kenosha’s pitchers struck out 11.
Meidroth led Kokomo’s offense, going 3 for 6. Grant went 2 for 6 and scored two runs. Fondtain and Santiago were also both 2 for 6.
The loss snapped a five-game Jackrabbit win streak. Kokomo (17-14) and Kenosha (16-13) are both three games behind Traverse City in the Great Lakes East Division with Kenosha taking second place based on win percentage. The Jackrabbits and Kingfish return to KMS today for a 6:30 p.m. game.
