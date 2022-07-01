The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 7-2 in a Northwoods League baseball game Thursday night in front of a crowd of 747 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Rapids earned a split of the two-game series and improved to a league-best 26-5. Kokomo dropped to 9-22.
The Jackrabbits were held to seven hits. Tucker Platt went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Alejandro Holguin and Kyan Lodice had two hits apiece.
Kokomo starting pitcher Connor Throneberry took the loss. He allowed seven hits and five runs over four innings.
Kokomo visits the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders tonight and Saturday, then returns home to face the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on Sunday and Monday.
