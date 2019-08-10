The Kokomo Jackrabbits got a strong effort from starting pitcher Lucas Folmar to post a 3-2 victory over Rockford Saturday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium in the Jackrabbits' return from a week-long road trip.
Folmar threw six innings for the win, allowing just one run on six hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Matt Fiorini followed with two innings of shutout relief, giving up just one hit while striking out two. Joey Haass threw the ninth and gave up a one-out run but got the last two batters out for the save.
Jack Kraus had RBI singles for the Jackrabbits in the fourth and sixth innings, and Larson Fontenot knocked in Kokomo's final run with a single in the seventh. Logan Jarvis and Hagan Severance each doubled and scored.
Rockford and Kokomo return to KMS at 1:05 p.m. today for the final game of the regular season.
