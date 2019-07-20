The Kokomo Jackrabbits built a 9-1 lead through five innings and endured a six-run Battle Creek rally to emerge with a 9-7 victory Saturday night in Northwoods League action at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Brandon Chinea had a big night at the plate, going 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for the Jackrabbits. Chase Keng, Logan Jarvis and Michael Cleary were each 2 for 4. Keng and Jarvis each scored a run and knocked in two. Cleary scored twice and knocked one in.
Kokomo starter Lucas Folmar threw six innings for the victory. He allowed one run (unearned) on four hits and two walks while striking out seven.
The teams return to KMS for a 1:05 p.m. game today.
