Former Kokomo High School three-sport athlete Kyle Wade is the probable starting pitcher for the Kokomo Jackrabbits in their home opener against the Battle Creek Bombers at 6:30 tonight at Municipal Stadium. Wade is coming off his junior season at Purdue.
The Jackrabbits are 0-2 following losses to the Traverse City (Michigan) Pit Spitters on Monday and Tuesday.
In Monday’s game, the Pit Spitters beat the Jackrabbits 3-2 in 10 innings. Kokomo’s Justus Burke belted two doubles, but the Jackrabbits managed just one other hit. Cooper Omans, the third of three Kokomo pitchers, took the loss. Starting pitcher Eston Stull and relief pitcher Connor Linchey combined to hold Traverse City to four hits and one run over eight innings with 13 strikeouts.
In Tuesday’s game, Traverse City beat Kokomo 3-1. The Jackrabbits had six hits, all singles. Burke led the way with another two-hit night. Starting pitcher Max McKee took the loss. He allowed five hits and two runs over four innings.
