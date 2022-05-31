Following a pair of road games to open the season, the Kokomo Jackrabbits' home opener is Wednesday.
The Jackrabbits host the Kenosha Kingfish at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Municipal Stadium. It's the first of a two-game series at Kokomo; the teams also will meet at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.
Kokomo opened with road games against the Rockford Rivets on Monday and Tuesday. The Rivets beat the Jackrabbits 19-5 Monday.
Stephen Leonetti, 34, is the Jackrabbits' manager. Originally from Connecticut, he now lives in San Diego where he is a co-owner of the San Diego School of Baseball. Joshua Macat, 25, and Colton Hann, 24, are Leonetti's assistants. Kokomo native Nathan Martin, 33, is the general manager.
To purchase tickets or to view the team's promotional schedule, visit: northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits/.
