The Kokomo Jackrabbits’ game against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on Tuesday at Municipal Stadium was suspended because of inclement weather.
Battle Creek was leading 12-0 in the middle of the first inning when the game was suspended. Battle Creek sent 18 batters to the plate in the top of the frame.
Kokomo starting pitcher Cade Waits allowed two hits and six walks without recording an out and reliever Elias Fiddler allowed two hits and two walks in an inning. In addition, they combined to hit three batters with pitches.
Kokomo visits Green Bay on Thursday.
• Kokomo beat Battle Creek 11-4 Monday. Starting pitcher Stephen Schissler threw five scoreless innings and Jonathon Laguire-Cruz, the third of three pitchers, closed with three scoreless innings.
Karson Hesser drove in three runs and Noah Christenson and Filip Sarota drove in two apiece. Tyler Cate scored three runs. Christenson was 3 for 4 with a double.
