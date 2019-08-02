The Kokomo Jackrabbits drew 10 walks, got six hits and had a batter reach base on an error but had trouble turning baserunners into outs in a 6-4 loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Thursday night.
The Jackrabbits left a dozen runners on base in front of a crowd of 922 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. Additionally a Jackrabbit was caught in a rundown between third and home to end an inning.
"That's been the bigger issue for us throughout the majority of the summer," Kokomo skipper Hayden Carter said. "Being able to execute with guys on base, not just punching out with two strikes, being able to get a guy in with less than two outs and a runner on third — that's been our biggest thing."
Of Kokomo's 12 left on base, nine were in scoring position.
"I guess it's just a killer instinct," Carter said of what the Jackrabbits are lacking offensively at the moment. "It's competitiveness and having an approach and knowing what you're trying to do. I would say ultimately, it's killer instinct, just being able to get a job done no matter what circumstance you're in, whether or not the umpire is having a good day or bad day, whether or not the pitcher has good stuff or bad stuff, whether or not you're down five runs or down two runs or up two runs.
"We've got to do a better job of just bearing down and knowing that if we just do a job, just a simple job of hitting a 20-hopper to the shortstop that's OK because it scores a run. Ultimately we've got to have a better killer instinct with guys on base."
The teams traded runs in the first inning, then Fond du Lac went up 6-1 through four innings, knocking out Kokomo starter Creede Jeffers with two outs in the third. Kokomo scored three runs over the fifth and sixth to pull close, but got only three more baserunners on in the final third of the game.
Jeffers took the loss with three runs in 2 2/3 innings. Parker Sisovsky relieved with two outs in the third and pitched the rest of the game for the Jackrabbits. He gave up three runs in the fourth but held Fond du Lac silent for the last five innings.
"Parker did a really good job of keeping the score at six," Carter said. "He shouldn't have given up those three runs in the fourth, we should have been out of that a lot sooner than that, but we did a good job of battling back.
"We talk about winning thirds of ballgames. We lost the first third and got ourselves into a hole, but we ended up tying the second third. We've got to find a way to win the last third. We've done a good job of getting guys on base, now it's just a matter of finding ways to get guys in, simple jobs, just execution."
Austin Elder led Kokomo's offense, going 3 for 5 with a double. Brandon Chinea was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Larson Fontenot didn't get a hit but knocked in runs with a sac fly and a ground out. Andrew Labosky drew three walks.
In the Northwoods League's second half, Kokomo is in a tie for fourth in the Great Lakes East, 13 games behind Traverse City. Fond du Lac is in third in the Great Lakes West, 3 1/2 games behind division leader Wisconsin Rapids. The Jackrabbits and Dock Spiders return to KMS tonight.
