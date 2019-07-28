Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 82F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.