The Kokomo Jackrabbits saw a 7-0 lead after one inning disappear in a 13-9 loss to the visiting Kenosha Kingfish on Sunday in front of an announced crowd of 622 at Municipal Stadium.
The Kingfish scored three runs in the second inning and four runs in the third to draw even. After both teams scored a single run in the fourth to make it 8-8, the Kingfish scored four runs in the fifth to take control.
Kenosha cracked 18 hits with 12 coming over the first five innings. Four different Kingfish had at least three hits.
The Jackrabbits recorded seven hits and drew 10 walks. Michael Cleary went 2 for 5 with two RBI and Brantley Johnson and Hagan Severance drove in two runs apiece.
Kokomo starting pitcher Jacob Moskowitz pitched 2.2 innings and allowed nine hits and seven runs. Chase Nix, the second of seven relievers, took the loss. He relieved to start the fifth and did not record an out. He surrendered three hits and also hit a batter with a pitch.
The Jackrabbits (9-16 second half, 24-34 overall) are idle Monday. They visit Kenosha on Tuesday.
After playing the Kingfish on Tuesday and Wednesday at Kenosha, the Jackrabbits will return home to face Fond du Lac on Thursday and Friday. They will follow with an eight-game road trip that begins with games against Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday and Sunday.
