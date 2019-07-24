TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The Traverse City Pit Spitters got up 10-1 through six innings, then held off a late Kokomo rally to beat the Jackrabbits 10-5 Wednesday night in Northwoods League action.
Kokomo scored a run in the eighth, then put three on the board in the top of the ninth and had the bases loaded when the Pit Spitters recorded the final out.
Austin Elder and Chase Keng led the Jackrabbits on offense, each going 2 for 4. Brantley Johnson and Michael Cleary each drew two walks. Starting pitcher Creede Jeffers took the loss. Kokomo’s last two relievers, Ryan Boyer and Chase Hacker, each threw a scoreless inning.
Kokomo hosts Rockford at 7:05 p.m. Thursday to kick off a four-game homestand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.