TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The Traverse City Pit Spitters beat the visiting Kokomo Jackrabbits 4-2 Friday night in a Northwoods League baseball game.
Kokomo out-hit Traverse City 9-8. Brayden Carter led Kokomo, going 3 for 5 with an RBI and a stolen base. Jaret Humphrey and Tyler Traphagen each had a double and a run.
The regular season is down to the final night. The Jackrabbits face the playoff-bound Pit Spitters at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Traverse City. Kokomo is 18-52 overall and 8-27 in the season’s second half.
