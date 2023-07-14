TRAVERSE CITY — The Kokomo Jackrabbits and the Traverse City Pit Spitters spilt a day-night doubleheader on Thursday with both games being decided by one run.
In the day game, the Jackrabbits opened up a 6-0 lead through four innings then held on for a 6-5 victory.
Kokomo starter Derek Cabrera got the win after an outstanding outing. He threw six shutout innings with two hits, no walks and four strikeouts.
The Pit Spitters scored four runs in the seventh and a run in the eighth before third reliever Justin Drury shut the door. Drury entered with four runs across in the seventh and stopped the bleeding with the final out of the frame. He pitched the rest of the way to get the save, throwing 2.1 innings with a run, no hits and three walks.
Roman Kuntz led the Jackrabbit offense in the opener, going 2 for 3 with a two-run homer in the first inning, a double, and an RBI sac fly. Camden Hayslip went 2 for 5 with a double and a homer. Karson Hesser also went 2 for 5 with an RBI.
Traverse City won the night game 3-2. The game was tied 2-all through four innings and the Pit Spitters won in walk-off fashion with a two-out run in the bottom of the ninth.
Hayslip led the Jackrabbits’ offense in the second game, going 2 for 4 with an RBI triple and a run scored. Kuntz also went 2 for 4 with a double. Vincent Temesvary had an RBI single.
Second reliever Aidan Torpey took the loss. Jackrabbit starter Reese Lueck threw six innings with just three hits, four walks, two earned runs and three strikeouts. Reliever C.J. Fleeman pitched two scoreless, hitless innings with a walk and a strikeout.
Kokomo and Traverse City return to the Pit Spitters’ Turtle Creek Stadium today for a 7:05 p.m. game. The Jackrabbits are fifth in the Great Lakes East Division’s second half standings with a 4-8 record, four games behind leader Kalamazoo. Traverse City is 6-5 in the second half.
