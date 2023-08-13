BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 8-2 Saturday as the Northwoods League’s regular season drew to a close.
Kokomo cracked 15 hits. Noah Christianson went 4 for 5 and drove in two runs, Tahj Borom went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI, Jack Anderson was 3 for 5 with a double, triple and three runs scored, and Tatsunori Negishi was 2 for 4.
Starting pitcher Michael Vallone earned the win. He pitched five innings, allowed four hits and two runs, struck out 11 and walked one. Aidan Torpey pitched three scoreless innings and Alec Murphy pitched a scoreless ninth.
Kokomo finished 14-24 in the season’s second half and 27-45 overall.
