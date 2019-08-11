The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the visiting Rockford Rivets 7-5 Sunday at Municipal Stadium in the season finale for both teams. The game had an announced crowd of 1,251.
The Jackrabbits closed the season 29-42 overall. They went 14-24 in the season's second half.
Kokomo took control of Sunday's game by scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning. After Rockford scored single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh to claw back into contention, the Jackrabbits scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure their lead.
Jack Kraus drove in three runs for the Jackrabbits and Eric Callahan drove in two. Callahan finished 2 for 4 with a double. Also for Kokomo, Brandon Chinea and Larson Fontenot scored two runs apiece.
Kokomo starting pitcher Aaron Husson was the winner. He worked six innings, allowed five hits and two runs, struck out 10 and walked two. After Josh Nixon allowed three runs in one inning of work, Matt Fiorini and Joey Haass fired a scoreless inning apiece to nail down the win. Husson earned the save.
Husson closed the season with a fine 7-1 record while Haass closed with 10 saves. In the final league statistics, Husson tied for third in wins and Haass finished fifth in saves.
