The Kokomo Jackrabbits clinched a spot in the Northwoods League’s playoffs Tuesday night by beating the visiting Kenosha Kingfish 7-6 in front of 709 fans at Municipal Stadium.
Ryan Ellis and Tora Otsuka led Kokomo with 3-for-4 nights. Ellis had a two-run triple in the second inning and RBI singles in the fourth and fifth innings to help Kokomo build a 7-3 lead.
Kokomo starting pitcher Andrew Beauvais earned the win. He pitched five innings, allowed seven hits and three runs, struck out four and walked two. He exited with a 7-3 lead. After Kenosha scored three runs in the sixth inning, Kokomo’s Jackson Uner and Tommy Peltier combined to slam the door shut. Uner held Kenosha scoreless over the seventh and eighth innings and Peltier struck out the side in the ninth for his 10th save.
Winners of five straight games, the Jackrabbits own a 23-9 record in the season’s second half. They lead the Great Lakes East Division and will face the Traverse City Pit Spitters in the divisional round of the playoffs next week.
Kokomo closes the regular season with four road games — at Battle Creek tonight and Thursday and at Kalamazoo on Friday and Saturday.
• Kokomo beat Kenosha 14-2 Monday in front of 614 fans at Municipal Stadium.
The Jackrabbits totaled 17 hits. Chris Santiago went 3 for 5 with a home run, double and four RBI, Gavin Grant went 4 for 6 with two RBI and four runs and Camden Vasquez was 3 for 5 with a double and three runs.
Carsie Walker pitched seven crisp innings for the win. He scattered nine hits, allowed one run, struck out six and walked one. Steven Silvas pitched the final two innings.
