WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits rallied for three runs in the top of the eighth inning to cut Wisconsin Rapids' lead to a run but weren't able to pull even in a 6-5 loss to the Rafters in Northwoods League action Saturday night.
Kokomo led 2-0 after the top half of the third inning but Wisconsin Rapids scored four runs in the bottom of the inning and held a 6-2 lead after five frames.
Brandon Chinea led the Jackrabbits' offense, going 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI, a run and a walk. Logan Jarvis scored twice.
Kokomo starter Matt Fiorini threw three innings and took the loss. Jacob Moskowitz and Mark Meyer combined for a scoreless final three innings of relief.
Kokomo plays at Wisconsin Rapids again today at 5:05 p.m.
