Kokomo’s Martin Vincelli-Simard, left, receives a helmet bump from Josh Buckley after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of the Jackrabbits’ game against the Kalamazoo Growlers on Tuesday at Municipal Stadium. Vincelli-Simard’s homer sparked Kokomo’s comeback from 6-1 down.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Jackrabbits rally to beat Growlers
Tribune sports staff
The Kokomo Jackrabbits and Kalamazoo Growlers traded five-run innings in the middle of the game Tuesday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium but it was a single run in the bottom of the seventh that decided the game. Chase Meidroth’s RBI single in that inning gave the Jackrabbits a 7-6 victory.
The Jackrabbits and Growlers were tied 1-1 after three innings when the visitors put five on the board in the top of the fourth to take a 6-1 lead. Kokomo tied the game at 6-all with a five-run frame in the bottom of the fifth inning and the game stayed tied through six frames.
1 of 28
7-13-21 Martin Vincelli-Simard gets the double play at first as Don Goodes popped up and Brooks Coetzee had to scramble to get back to first as the Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 The first inning ended with a close call at first as the Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Glowlers' first baseman Henry Gargus gets the out on runner Chase Meidroth. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Martin Vincelli-Simard rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the 5th inning starting a scoring streak that tied the game up as the Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo’s Martin Vincelli-Simard, left, receives a helmet bump from Josh Buckley after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of the Jackrabbits’ game against the Kalamazoo Growlers on Tuesday at Municipal Stadium. Vincelli-Simard’s homer sparked Kokomo’s comeback from 6-1 down.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-13-21 Josh Buckley continues the hitting streak in 5th inning as the Kokomo Jackrabbits hosted the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits hosted the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Gavin Grant rounds 3rd on a hit from Dylan Dennis to score in the 5th as they tie up the game as the Kokomo Jackrabbits hosted the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Although Gavin Grant missed the tag in the 6th at second, TJ Williams did not score as the Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Jackrabbits defeat the Kalamazoo Growlers 7-6.
1 of 28
7-13-21 Martin Vincelli-Simard gets the double play at first as Don Goodes popped up and Brooks Coetzee had to scramble to get back to first as the Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 The first inning ended with a close call at first as the Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Glowlers' first baseman Henry Gargus gets the out on runner Chase Meidroth. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Martin Vincelli-Simard rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the 5th inning starting a scoring streak that tied the game up as the Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo’s Martin Vincelli-Simard, left, receives a helmet bump from Josh Buckley after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of the Jackrabbits’ game against the Kalamazoo Growlers on Tuesday at Municipal Stadium. Vincelli-Simard’s homer sparked Kokomo’s comeback from 6-1 down.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-13-21 Josh Buckley continues the hitting streak in 5th inning as the Kokomo Jackrabbits hosted the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits hosted the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Gavin Grant rounds 3rd on a hit from Dylan Dennis to score in the 5th as they tie up the game as the Kokomo Jackrabbits hosted the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Although Gavin Grant missed the tag in the 6th at second, TJ Williams did not score as the Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday evening 7-6. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Gavin Grant got the seventh-inning rally going with a one-out double. After another out, Meidroth plated Grant with a two-out single to put Kokomo ahead by a nose.
Kokomo’s bullpen took care of the rest. Third Jackrabbit pitcher Adam Christopher (3-0) got the win with a superb relief outing. He entered with one out and the bases loaded in the fourth inning after the Growlers had scored five runs. Christopher got two strikeouts to end the inning, then went on to pitch 4 2/3 innings with just one hit, no walks, no runs and eight strikeouts.
Tommy Peltier threw a scoreless ninth with a walk and two strikeouts for the save.
Catcher Josh Buckley led the Jackrabbits’ offense with a 3-for-3 night at the plate and two runs scored. Meidroth was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Gavin Grant went 2 for 3 with a double, RBI and two runs. Dylan Dennis had a three-run double in the fifth and scored on Meidroth’s first RBI single. And Martin Vincelli-Simard started the fifth inning with a solo homer.
The game had an attendance of 968.
The Jackrabbits (6-2 in Northwoods’ second half) visit the Kenosha Kingfish today for a 7:05 p.m. game. It’s the start of a seven-game road trip that concludes after next week’s all-star break.
• On Monday, the Growlers thumped the Jackrabbits 9-2. The Growlers went up 3-0 through two innings, and settled the affair with six runs over the seventh and eighth.
Dylan Dennis plated both Kokomo’s runs with sacrifice flies in the fourth and ninth innings. T.J. Fondtain was 2 for 4 with two doubles. Kokomo had just four hits. Jackrabbit starter Micah Wallette (0-1) took the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.