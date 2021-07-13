Jackrabbits vs Growlers 18.jpg

Kokomo’s Martin Vincelli-Simard, left, receives a helmet bump from Josh Buckley after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of the Jackrabbits’ game against the Kalamazoo Growlers on Tuesday at Municipal Stadium. Vincelli-Simard’s homer sparked Kokomo’s comeback from 6-1 down.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

The Kokomo Jackrabbits and Kalamazoo Growlers traded five-run innings in the middle of the game Tuesday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium but it was a single run in the bottom of the seventh that decided the game. Chase Meidroth’s RBI single in that inning gave the Jackrabbits a 7-6 victory.

The Jackrabbits and Growlers were tied 1-1 after three innings when the visitors put five on the board in the top of the fourth to take a 6-1 lead. Kokomo tied the game at 6-all with a five-run frame in the bottom of the fifth inning and the game stayed tied through six frames.

Kokomo Jackrabbits defeat the Kalamazoo Growlers 7-6.

1 of 28

Gavin Grant got the seventh-inning rally going with a one-out double. After another out, Meidroth plated Grant with a two-out single to put Kokomo ahead by a nose.

Kokomo’s bullpen took care of the rest. Third Jackrabbit pitcher Adam Christopher (3-0) got the win with a superb relief outing. He entered with one out and the bases loaded in the fourth inning after the Growlers had scored five runs. Christopher got two strikeouts to end the inning, then went on to pitch 4 2/3 innings with just one hit, no walks, no runs and eight strikeouts.

Tommy Peltier threw a scoreless ninth with a walk and two strikeouts for the save.

Catcher Josh Buckley led the Jackrabbits’ offense with a 3-for-3 night at the plate and two runs scored. Meidroth was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Gavin Grant went 2 for 3 with a double, RBI and two runs. Dylan Dennis had a three-run double in the fifth and scored on Meidroth’s first RBI single. And Martin Vincelli-Simard started the fifth inning with a solo homer.

The game had an attendance of 968.

The Jackrabbits (6-2 in Northwoods’ second half) visit the Kenosha Kingfish today for a 7:05 p.m. game. It’s the start of a seven-game road trip that concludes after next week’s all-star break.

• On Monday, the Growlers thumped the Jackrabbits 9-2. The Growlers went up 3-0 through two innings, and settled the affair with six runs over the seventh and eighth.

Dylan Dennis plated both Kokomo’s runs with sacrifice flies in the fourth and ninth innings. T.J. Fondtain was 2 for 4 with two doubles. Kokomo had just four hits. Jackrabbit starter Micah Wallette (0-1) took the loss.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you