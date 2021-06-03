Masen Melton hit for the cycle to highlight the Kokomo Jackrabbits’ 17-3 rout of the Battle Creek Bombers on Thursday night at Municipal Stadium.
Melton finished 5 for 5. He hit an inside-the-park homer in the second inning, a triple in the third inning and a single in the fourth before completing the cycle with a double in the sixth. He added another single in the eighth.
Melton drove in five runs and scored three runs.
Kokomo (2-2) finished with 21 hits in completing the two-game series sweep. Ryan Ellis and Andrew Semo had three singles apiece, Martin Vincelli-Simard had two doubles and Justus Burke had a triple and single for his fourth straight two-hit game. Dylan Dennis, Jackson Jarvis and Ray Hilbrich added two singles apiece.
Hilbrich drove in four runs and Vincelli-Simard, Jarvis and Dennis had two RBI apiece. Semo scored four runs. Ellis stole two bases.
Kokomo used five pitchers. Brock Begesha, the first reliever, earned the win. He pitched the fourth and fifth innings and did not allow a hit or a run.
The Jackrabbits’ next four games are on the road — at the Rockford Rivets tonight and Saturday and at the Kalamazoo Growlers on Sunday and Monday. Kokomo’s next home game is Tuesday vs. Rockford.
