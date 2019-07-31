KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits exploded for nine runs over the sixth and seventh innings to take control and went on to beat the Kenosha Kingfish 13-4 Tuesday night.
The Kingfish led 4-1 after five innings. The Jackrabbits scored five runs in the sixth and four more runs in the seventh to build a 10-4 lead. They tacked on three insurance runs over the eighth and ninth.
Kokomo finished with eight hits. Logan Jarvis went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBI to lead the charge. Austin Elder went 1 for 3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs. Andrew Labosky drove in two runs and scored two runs.
Aaron Husson earned the win, pushing his record to 5-1. He started and worked six innings, allowing two hits and four runs. He struck out six and walked four. Three relievers pitched one inning apiece.
Kokomo and Kenosha play again Wednesday to conclude a two-game series.
