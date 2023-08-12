BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Battle Jacks beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 7-4 in a Northwoods League game Friday night.
Tahj Borom led Kokomo with two hits and two RBI. Starting pitcher A.J. Burkhalter took the loss. The recent Northwestern High School graduate started and pitched four innings. He allowed six runs on five hits and six walks. Reagan Rivera pitched the final four innings and held the Battle Jacks to one hit and one run. He struck out four and walked none.
Kokomo (26-45 overall, 13-24 second half) and Battle Creek play again tonight at BC to close the season.
• The Rockford Rivets beat the Jackrabbits 5-4 in 10 innings Thursday at Rockford, Illinois. The Rivets scored a single run in the bottom of the ninth to pull even and a single run in the 10th to win it. Tyler Ganus went 3 for 3 for Kokomo and Karson Hesser drove in three runs, pushing his franchise single-season record total to 48.
