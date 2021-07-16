KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits and Kenosha Kingfish split a Northwoods League doubleheader Thursday at Simmons Field. Kenosha won the afternoon opener 3-0 and Kokomo thumped the Kingfish 13-1 in the evening game.
Kokomo held a 6-1 lead through seven innings of the closing game, then broke loose for another seven runs over the eighth and ninth innings.
Leadoff hitter Jakob Marsee and cleanup hitter Martin Vincelli-Simard led the Jackrabbit onslaught, Marsee was 3 for 6 with a double and three runs scored. Vincell-Simard was 2 for 5 with a three-run homer and four runs batted in on for the game. Ryan Ellis was 2 for 5 with three RBIs, Camden Vasquez was 2 for 5 and Ben Livorsi 2 for 4 with a double.
Kokomo starter Rio Britton was the winning pitcher. Ryan Robinson and Hunter Treece combined for six innings of shutout relief.
In the opening game, Kokomo managed just five hits, all singles. Ryan Fleming took the loss, and reliever Jackson Uner threw two scoreless innings.
Kokomo (7-4 in second half of season) maintained a half-game lead on Kenosha in the Great Lakes East Division. The two play again at Simmons Field at 7:05 p.m. tonight.
