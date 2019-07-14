ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits won the opener and dropped the closer of a Northwoods League doubleheader at Rockford on Saturday.
Kokomo won the opener 3-0. The Jackrabbits got six shutout innings from Creede Jeffers for the win and Joey Haass pitched a scoreless seventh for the save. Jeffers allowed five hits and no walks while striking out six.
Hagan Severance hit a leadoff double in the fifth and scored on Chase Keng’s fielder’s choice. Severance and Logan Jarvis each drove in a run with back-to-back two-out singles in the sixth inning to extend Kokomo’s lead.
Kokomo took a 1-0 lead after three innings of the closer, but Rockford scored two runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to take a 6-1 victory.
Jarvis went 2 for 3 with a run in the closer and Ben Livorsi drove in Jarvis with a double. Blaine Traxel took the loss.
Kokomo and Rockford square off again today at 1:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.