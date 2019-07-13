BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Bombers beat the visiting Kokomo Jackrabbits 4-1 Friday night. The Bombers swept the two-game home series, which came after the Jackrabbits swept a two-game series at Kokomo.
The Bombers scored single runs in the second and fourth innings for a 2-0 lead. After the Jackrabbits scored a single run in the top of the sixth, the Bombers answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 4-1 edge.
Battle Creek out-hit Kokomo 7-4. The Jackrabbits also struggled in the field — they committed five errors.
Logan Jarvis led Kokomo with a double and a single. He also scored the Jackrabbits' run.
Kokomo starting pitcher Lucas Folmar pitched six innings and allowed seven hits and four runs (two earned). He struck out nine and walked one. Mark Meyer and K.C. Bryan pitched one scoreless inning apiece in relief.
The Jackrabbits visit the Rockford Rivets today and Sunday. The teams will play a doubleheader today.
