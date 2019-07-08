The Kokomo Jackrabbits' struggles continued Monday.
Wisconsin Rapids put Kokomo in a 7-0 hole after five innings and the Rafters went on to beat the Jackrabbits 7-3 in front of an announced crowd of 636 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The Rafters swept the two-game series.
The Jackrabbits have lost four games in a row and 11 of their last 13. They are 17-22 overall and 2-4 in the second half of the Northwoods League's season.
Up 1-0 after the first inning, the Rafters (27-15, 4-2) broke the game open in the fourth inning when they scored four runs. The Rafters had four hits in the inning — and the Jackrabbits had two errors.
The Rafters tacked on two more runs in the fifth. The Jackrabbits scored two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth, but it was too little, too late.
Kokomo starting pitcher Blaine Traxel took the loss. He pitched five innings and allowed 11 hits and seven runs (four earned). He struck out four and walked one. Relievers Parker Sisovsky, Mark Meyer and Chase Nix combined to pitch four scoreless innings. Meyer pitched the seventh and eighth and retired all six batters he faced.
The Rafters outhit the Jackrabbits 13-9. Ben Livorsi led Kokomo with a 3-for-4 game. He belted a double and scored a run. Vinnie Costello was 2 for 4, Joseph Myers was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run and Logan Jarvis and Andrew Labosky had an RBI apiece.
The Jackrabbits host the Battle Creek Bombers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both games carry 7:05 p.m. start times.
