WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters jumped to an early 5-0 advantage and went on to beat the visiting Kokomo Jackrabbits 9-3 Sunday, handing the Jackrabbits their fifth straight loss.
The Rafters built their 5-0 lead by scoring single runs in the first and second innings and three runs in the third inning. The Jackrabbits scored a single run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to draw within 5-3, but the Rafters pushed across three runs in the seventh to regain a comfortable lead.
Kokomo finished with nine hits with Jack Kraus going 3 for 4. Hagan Severance was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Brandon Chinea was 2 for 4.
Kokomo starting pitcher Lucas Folmar took the loss. He pitched five innings, allowed six hits and five runs, struck out four and walked four. Three relievers worked one inning each. Chris Mott had a scoreless inning.
The Rafters lead the Great Lakes West Division's second half with a 20-10 record.
The Jackrabbits are 10-21 in the second half and in fifth place in the Great Lakes East Division. They are 25-39 overall.
Kokomo visits Fond du Lac for games Monday and Wednesday.
