KALAMAZOO, Mich — The Kokomo Jackrabbits swept a doubleheader over the Kalamazoo Growlers on Thursday night.
The first game was a resumption of a game started on July 5. The game picked up in the third inning. The Jackrabbits won 7-6 with six runs in the second inning and a run in the third. The Rabbits led 6-5 when the game was halted on its original date.
Former Jackrabbit Chase Hacker led Kokomo’s offense with a double and a single and two runs scored when the game began earlier this season.
Aaron Husson picked up the pitching duties in the third inning Thursday and had a strong outing, throwing four no-hit innings for the win. He struck out four and allowed just one walk. Joey Haass threw the ninth for the save as Kokomo snapped a six-game losing streak.
The Jackrabbits took the second game 8-3. The Jackrabbits tied the game at 1-all in the second on a Brantley Johnson RBI single, then took the lead for good in the top of the third. Eric Callahan’s two-run double finished Kokomo’s three-run third.
Larson Fontenot led Kokomo with a 3-for-3 day including a double, two runs and an RBI. Callahan was 3 for 4 and Brandon Chinea 2 for 5.
Chris Mott started and threw three innings for the win.
The Jackrabbits play another doubleheader at Kalamazoo Friday.
