The Kokomo Jackrabbits swept a two-game series against the Lakeshore Chinooks over the weekend at Kokomo Municipal Stadium with a 9-3 win Sunday following a 6-4 win on Saturday.
In Sunday’s game, both squads scored early but Kokomo established an 8-3 lead through three innings and the Jackrabbit staff didn’t allow Lakeshore to score after the second inning.
Jackrabbit starter Ryan Fleming (2-1) allowed four hits, two walks and three earned runs in the first two innings, then settled into a dominant run. He gave up just one more hit and no walks the rest of his outing. He finished with six strikeouts over seven innings for the win. James Flahive and Aaron Husson each threw a scoreless, hitless inning of relief.
Gavin Grant, Jakob Simons and Ryan Ellis each had two hits for the Jackrabbits. Grant, Adam Crampton and Tora Otsuka each plated two runs, and Simons, Ben Livorsi and Ryan Ellis each scored twice. Chase Meidroth had a solo homer and Crampton hit a two-run double. Ellis didn’t record an out in four plate appearances, going 2 for 2 and drawing two walks.
The Jackrabbits are in first place in the Great Lakes East Division with a 21-9 record, three games ahead of second-place Traverse City. Kokomo hosts Kenosha at 6:30 p.m. today.
• On Saturday, Lakeshore took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and that was the only scoring in the game until Kokomo put six runs together over the sixth and seventh innings to take the lead for good.
Two triples fueled Kokomo’s rally. Jakob Marsee tied the game for the Jackrabbits with a three-run triple in the bottom of the sixth inning, then came home to score on Chris Santiago’s single. Adam Crampton had an RBI triple in the seventh, then scored on Gavin Grant’s single.
No. 9 hitter Crampton finished 3 for 4 and scored twice. Luke Spillane and Marsee were each 2 for 4. Ellis was 1 for 3 and scored twice.
Kokomo starter Cole Zaffiro (1-0) gave up three runs in the opening frame then shut out Lakeshore the next five innings and his teammates put him in position to win with four runs in the sixth to take the lead. Zaffiro finished with seven hits, three earned runs, a walk and four strikeouts in six innings. Andrew Case threw a perfect seventh and Cass product Reece Rodabaugh threw the last two innings with one run for his first save.
