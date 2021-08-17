Kokomo Jackrabbits starting pitcher Steven Silvas fires a pitch against Traverse City in Game 2 of the teams' Northwoods League playoff series Monday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. Silvas was the winning pitcher as Kokomo won 3-0, setting up a decisive third game Tuesday night at KMS.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Jackrabbits top Pit Spitters 3-0, set up decisive Game 3
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
A best-of-three series will come down to one game.
Riding a superb pitching performance by Steven Silvas, the Kokomo Jackrabbits topped the Traverse City Pit Spitters 3-0 Monday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium to tie the teams’ divisional round series of the Northwoods League playoffs at 1-1. Kokomo’s victory in Game 2 set up a Game 3 showdown at 6:35 p.m. tonight to determine the series.
Kokomo manager Hayden Carter said the plan is “don’t change anything.”
“I’m going to get out of their way and let them play,” he said. “I think they know what’s at stake, so they’re going to come to the field ready to play. It’s not like I gotta give a rah-rah speech and get them fired up. I think they’ll bring the amount of energy that’s needed to win a ballgame and they’ll be ready.”
On Traverse City’s side, they were only concerned with winning once in Kokomo, either Game 2 or tonight’s decider.
“Heading into [today] it’s the same game plan, come out and try to get some momentum early and try and hold on to the lead through the game and move on to the next one,” Pit Spitters skipper Josh Rebandt said.
Traverse City threatened to do just that in the second inning, loading the bases with no outs, but Silvas got out of that jam and it was the Jackrabbits that grabbed the lead an inning later with a pair of runs.
In the second inning, Traverse City’s Chris Monroe walked, and Trey Yunger and Zeb Roos followed with singles to load the bases. Silvas responded with two straight strikeouts, then induced a tame bouncer back to the mound and threw home to record the third out via force out to end the threat.
Silvas, the winning pitcher, allowed just one more walk and one more hit the next four innings. He gave way to relief after six innings with a 2-0 lead after allowing just three hits, two walks and notching eight strikeouts.
“Silvas on Kokomo’s side was really, really good,” Rebandt said. “His outing was probably one of the top three performances we’ve hit against all summer.
“He had both of his pitches — his best two pitches — working. He could throw them for strikes, throw them in any count. Hat’s off to that kid, he was just really, really good.”
First Jackrabbit reliever Jackson Uner threw two hitless innings of relief and league All-Star Tommy Peltier threw a shutout ninth for the save.
“When you can throw a shutout, that’s the main thing,” Carter said when asked what was the most important factor in the win. “Steve did a good job of giving us a chance to win. Six shutout is more than enough for us. Defensively we’ve been doing it all year but it was another highlight [Monday] night.”
Jackrabbit shortstop Adam Crampton had a couple highlight plays deep in the hole between short and third base in the fourth inning to keep Pit Spitters off the basepaths.
Kokomo’s offense gave Silvas some runs to work with in the third inning. Crampton hit a leadoff single and Jakob Marsee followed with an RBI triple to right center. Traverse City center fielder Roos dove for the ball but it wasn’t catchable and bounded past him, allowing Crampton to score and Marsee to reach third. Gavin Grant then plated Marsee with a sacrifice fly.
“Especially against Traverse City, if you can score first, with our pitching staff, that sets us up in a really good situation,” Carter said. “I think it was good to see after [Sunday’s] performance … we left a lot of guys on base [in a 9-2 loss Sunday], it was nice to finally see guys come in clutch. Getting on the board early, especially with a crooked number, that always helps against a staff like that.”
The Jackrabbits got a little breathing room with a run in the bottom of the third inning. Dylan Dennis was hit by a pitch, took second on a wild pitch, and was sacrificed to third on a bunt by Luke Spillane. Dennis then scored on another wild pitch.
Marsee had a big game for the Jackrabbits. He was 3 for 4 with a double and single in addition to his triple. Ben Livorsi was 2 for 3.
Traverse City was limited to just four hits for the game. TC starter Maddux Hoaglund took the loss. He threw 6 2/3 innings with two earned runs, seven hits, two walks and four strikeouts. He departed in the seventh to a smattering of applause from the crowd of 499 at KMS.
