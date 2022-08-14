TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits closed their season with an 11-7 victory at Traverse City on Saturday. Kokomo scored 10 runs from the third through sixth innings to put Traverse City in a hole.
Nick Harms went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs for the Jackrabbits. Brayden Carter, Mark McNelly and Conner Stewart each had a hit and drove in two runs. McNelly also drew three walks and scored three times. Carter, Jaret Humphrey and Tyler Traphagen each doubled.
Kyle Gearding, Kokomo’s first reliever, threw 2 2/3 innings and was the winning pitcher. Tyler Horvath threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the save. He struck out five, walked two and didn’t give up a hit.
The Jackrabbits wrapped up their season 19-52 overall, and were 9-27 in the second half of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.