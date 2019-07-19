The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the visiting Kalamazoo Growlers 3-2 Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 1,287 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Jackrabbits swept the two-game series and improved to 22-26 overall and 7-8 in the second half of the Northwoods League's season.
Kokomo struck for two runs in the first inning. After Kalamazoo scored single runs in the second and fifth innings to pull even, the Jackrabbits scored in the sixth for a 3-2 lead and their bullpen made the lead stand with three scoreless innings.
In the first inning, the Jackrabbits' Nos. 2-4 hitters delivered as Brandon Chinea drew a walk, Austin Elder singled and Ben Livorsi drove them in with a single.
In the sixth inning, Jack Kraus drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on Hagan Severance's 2-3 groundout and scored on Logan Jarvis' RBI single.
Chinea finished 2 for 4 to lead the Jackrabbits' seven-hit showing. Andrew Labosky and Chase Keng drew two walks apiece.
Parker Sisovsky was the winning pitcher. He drew the start and worked six innings, allowing five hits and two runs. He struck out three and walked two. After David Reckers recorded one out and allowed two hits and a walk, Kollin Stone relieved and struck out back-to-back batters to leave the bases loaded. Stone retired the side in the eighth and Joey Haass pitched the ninth for the save.
Kokomo hosts the Battle Creek Bombers on Saturday (7:05) and Sunday (1:05) to conclude a four-game homestand.
