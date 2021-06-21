Wednesday of last week, the Kokomo Jackrabbits had an off day, returning home from a road trip after three straight losses.
The day off to reset served the Jackrabbits well and they haven’t lost since.
Kokomo beat the Green Bay Booyah 6-5 Sunday with a walk-off run in the 10th inning for the Jackrabbits’ fourth straight victory, each a one-run game. Kokomo beat Green Bay 3-2 on Saturday, beat the Kenosha Kingfish 6-5 Friday, and started the homestand with a 4-3 victory over Kenosha on Thursday.
With the win streak, Kokomo has evened its record at 10-10 and is in third in the Great Lakes East Division of the Northwoods League.
In Sunday’s game, the Jackrabbits and Booyah were tied 5-5 through nine innings. Green Bay loaded the bases in the top of the 10th but Kokomo pitcher Max McKee got out of the inning without letting a run cross. Then in the bottom of the inning, Jackrabbit baserunner Chase Meidroth started at second base per extra-inning rules, and Ben Livorsi doubled him home for a walk-off Jackrabbit victory.
Dylan Dennis, who had a walk-off RBI of his own in Friday’s victory, had a big day at the plate Sunday. The Jackrabbit No. 2 hitter went 3 for 5 with two doubles and a run. Livorsi and Martin Vincelli-Simard were each 2 for 5 with a double and a run in addition to Livorsi’s game-winning RBI. Ryan Ellis also doubled for Kokomo, and had a run and an RBI.
The Jackrabbits trailed 5-2 after the road half of the sixth inning but Kokomo scored three runs in the sixth with Vincelli-Simard plating a run with his double and Gavin Grant driving in a run on a single. Chris Santiago and Michael Snyder each had RBI singles for Kokomo in the bottom of the first.
McKee (2-2) got the victory for Kokomo. He pitched the 10th inning with no hits, no runs, a walk and a hit batter. That finished off a strong work day for the Kokomo bullpen.
Starter Gavin Lizik threw five innings with five runs before handing off to the bullpen with two outs in the sixth. Ryan Robinson threw 1 1/3 scoreless, hitless innings with two strikeouts. Chase Nelson had a hitless eighth inning with two strikeouts. And Ryan Beck kept the Booyah off the board in the ninth despite giving up a hit and a couple walks.
On Saturday, Kokomo came out on top of a tight 3-2 game. The Booyah twice tied the game in the top half of an inning only for Kokomo to answer immediately and re-take the lead.
Kokomo grabbed an early lead with a run in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by T.J. Fondtain. Green Bay tied the game with a run in the top of the seventh, but Kokomo answered when Ryan Ellis scored on a passed ball. Green Bay again tied the game with a marker in the eighth, but Kokomo’s Josh Buckley singled in Michael Snyder to re-take the lead at 3-2.
The Jackrabbits made that run hold up. Jackrabbit closer Tommy Peltier gave up a leadoff single, then got a groundout and two strikeouts to end the game and earn a save. Kokomo starter Connor Linchey had a strong game, throwing seven innings with just two hits, no walks, an earned run and six strikeouts. Reliever Rio Britton (1-0) gave up a run in the eighth but got the win when Kokomo re-took the lead in the bottom of the frame.
Jakob Marsee led Kokomo’s offense Saturday, going 2 for 3 with a run.
Kokomo looks to maintain momentum while venturing away from home today when the Jackrabbits head to Illinois to take on the Rockford Rivets in the opener of a two-game series. Kokomo returns home Wednesday for five straight home dates.
