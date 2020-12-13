• NAME: Tyson Johnson
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Lewis Cass
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Johnson helped the Kings score a weekend sweep. First, the 6-foot-2 senior guard had 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals in the Kings' 52-37 victory over Taylor. Next, he had nine points, four rebounds and four steals in the Kings' 54-46 victory over Frankfort. He is averaging 11.8 points, 7 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game for the 4-2 Kings.
