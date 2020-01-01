With the clock winding down on a dominating performance in the Outback Bowl, Minnesota fans broke into a chant of “Row The Boat, Row The Boat, Row The Boat.”
The never-give-up mantra coach P.J. Fleck used to help change the culture of Golden Gophers football continues to inspire a program determined to recapture its glory days.
“We challenged everyone of our players, you want to be a blue blood you’ve got to beat the blue bloods,” Fleck said Wednesday after No. 16 Minnesota beat No. 9 Auburn 31-24 in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score.
“We used to be a blue blood back in the 30’s, 40’s, 50’s and 60’s,” Fleck added. “We’ve talked about the word of the year is restore. We want to restore that tradition.”
Tyler Johnson had 12 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns to become the Gophers’ career receiving leader and Minnesota outrushed the Tigers 215 yards to 56 while dominating time of possession to limit Auburn’s ability to keep pace.
“We didn’t overlook them. I think our guys were ready to play. I think our guys played hard but they made the plays, we didn’t,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.
“The second half, it was really a dog fight. Back and forth,” Malzahn added. “The bottom line is they made plays. They made the plays to win the game when the game was on the line.”
Johnson broke Eric Decker’s school record for receiving yards on his second catch of the day and became Minnesota’s all-time leader for scoring receptions on a one-handed, 2-yard TD catch that put the Gophers (11-2) up 24-17 at halftime.
The senior’s 73-yard catch-and-run put his team ahead for good early in the fourth quarter.
Minnesota, which began the season with nine straight victories before losing two of its last three to Big Ten rivals Iowa and Wisconsin, finished with more than 10 wins for the first time since 1904. Auburn (9-4) concluded a season in which all four of its losses came against opponents ranked in the Top 25.
OREGON 28, WISCONSIN 27
Justin Herbert scored his third rushing touchdown of the 106th Rose Bowl on a thrilling 30-yard run with 7:41 to play Wednesday night, and No. 7 Oregon held off No. 11 Wisconsin 28-27 to win its third straight trip to the Granddaddy of Them All.
Brady Breeze returned the first of his two fumble recoveries 31 yards for an early touchdown for the Ducks (12-2). Herbert then made his go-ahead rambling run on the next snap after Breeze’s second huge play, and Oregon capped its Pac-12 championship season with its 12th win in 13 games in yet another frenetic edition of this venerated bowl game.
Aron Cruickshank returned an early kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown for the Big Ten runner-up Badgers (10-4). They lost in their fourth consecutive trip to Pasadena over the last 10 years.
Herbert passed for just 138 yards without a touchdown in his collegiate finale. Instead, Oregon improbably relied on the legs of its 6-foot-6 quarterback to grind out the fourth Rose Bowl victory in school history.
Herbert had only 10 rushing touchdowns in the first 41 starts of his career, but he turned into a big-play machine on the ground. After he scored on runs of 4 and 5 yards in the first half, he rambled through the defense for the go-ahead score in what’s sure to be the signature moment of the four-year starter’s career.
Herbert eventually made a key 12-yard throw to Mycah Pittman for a first down with 1:51 to play, and his 28-yard throw to Juwan Johnson with 1:03 left allowed the Ducks to run out the clock.
Jonathan Taylor rushed for 94 yards and Quintez Cephus caught seven passes for 59 yards and a score, but Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan’s offense couldn’t capitalize on its whopping advantages in time of possession (38:03-21:57) and total yards (322-204).
ALABAMA 35, MICHIGAN 16
Jerry Jeudy could have sat out Alabama’s bowl game and still almost certainly would have been a first-round draft pick.
He played instead — and if this was his finale, his stock likely soared.
Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes, Jeudy became the first Alabama player to top 200 receiving yards in a bowl game and the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 17 Michigan 35-16 on Wednesday in the Citrus Bowl.
“I’ve played football all my life,” said Jeudy, the junior who was the game’s MVP pick. “I couldn’t just sit out there and watch my team play. ... I love playing football, so I just came out here and competed with my brothers.”
Jones connected with Jeudy for an 85-yard score on Alabama’s first snap, DeVonta Smith and Miller Forristall added touchdown grabs in the second half for the Crimson Tide (11-2), which trailed 16-14 at the break. Najee Harris ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns for Alabama.
Jeudy finished with six catches for 204 yards. His previous career-high for yards was 147 set last season against Missouri, and the Alabama bowl record had stood for more than a half-century — Ray Perkins had 178 yards against Nebraska in the 1967 Sugar Bowl.
Jones — who took over as Alabama’s starter when Tua Tagovailoa was lost for the season with an injury in November — completed 16 of 25 passes for 327 yards.
Shea Patterson completed 17 of 37 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown for Michigan (9-4), which dropped its fourth consecutive bowl game. Quinn Nordin kicked three field goals for the Wolverines, including a school-record-tying 57-yarder to end the first half and give Michigan the lead.
The Crimson Tide had two touchdown drives of 90 seconds or less — Jeudy’s score on Alabama’s first play and a long go-ahead touchdown grab by Smith early in the third quarter. They were quick-strike all season long, with 22 TD drives taking 1:30 or less and 38 TDs coming in 2:00 or less.
TEXAS 38, UTAH 10
Sam Ehlinger and the Texas Longhorns finally looked like the team everyone thought they could be when the season began.
Ehlinger passed for three touchdowns, ran for another and the Longhorns took out a season of frustration on No. 12 Utah with a dominant 38-10 Alamo Bowl win Tuesday night.
After a 10-win season in 2018 and an impressive Sugar Bowl win over Georgia set up a Top 10 ranking for the Longhorns to start 2019, Texas (8-5) underwhelmed in a season they fell to the middle of the pack in the Big 12. As the pressure mounted on third-year coach Tom Herman, he replaced both his offensive and defensive coordinators and Texas entered the Alamo Bowl unranked with a fan base unnerved.
The release came in a romping New Year’s Eve party in front of a “home” crowd dominated by Texas fans who made the one-hour drive from Austin.
