Denver center Nikola Jokic, left, looks to pass the ball as Golden State center Kevon Looney, center, and forward Draymond Green defend in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA first-round playoff series on April 24 in Denver. Jokic, the two-time reigning league MVP, has a new contract that guarantees himself at least $264 million over five seasons starting with the 2023-24 campaign.