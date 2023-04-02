• NAME: Brandi Jones
• SPORT: Women's golf
• SCHOOL: IU Kokomo
• GRADE: Graduate student
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Jones fired an 81 to win medalist and lead IUK to the team title in the Cougars' Spring Invitational at Wildcat Creek G.C. The tournament was shortened from 36 holes to 18 holes due to cold, blustery conditions. Jones, who is a former Maconaquah standout, has won medalist honors in three straight tournaments to start the spring season.
