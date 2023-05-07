Kokomo Relays 10.jpg

Kokomo’s Reanna Jones lands in the long jump pit during the 99th Kokomo Relays on Saturday, April 29, 2023. She took second with a leap of 16 feet, 8.25 inches.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Reanna Jones

SPORT: Girls track and field

SCHOOL: Kokomo

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Jones led Kokomo's charge to a fourth-place finish in the North Central Conference meet at Lafayette Jeff. Individually, the speedy Kat took first place in the 100-meter dash in a time of 12.84 seconds, second in long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 7 inches, and fourth in the 200 dash in :27.89. In addition, she helped the Kats take third in the 4x100 relay.

