• NAME: Reanna Jones
• SPORT: Girls track and field
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Jones led Kokomo's charge to a fourth-place finish in the North Central Conference meet at Lafayette Jeff. Individually, the speedy Kat took first place in the 100-meter dash in a time of 12.84 seconds, second in long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 7 inches, and fourth in the 200 dash in :27.89. In addition, she helped the Kats take third in the 4x100 relay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.