• NAME: Ethan Jones
• SPORT: Football
• SCHOOL: Eastern
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Jones' 13-yard touchdown reception with :06 remaining lifted No. 9-ranked Eastern past Lapel 34-31 in a back-and-forth thriller in the opening round of Class 2A Sectional 36. After Lapel took a 31-27 lead at 1:15, the undefeated Comets answered with a seven-play, 55-yard scoring drive to claim their first sectional win since 2009. QB Nolan Grubb connected with Jones for the score. Jones finished with four receptions for 73 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.