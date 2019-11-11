The North Central Conference recently announced its all-conference selections for boys tennis, volleyball and boys and girls soccer. Kokomo had two players recognized in each sport.
In tennis, No. 1 singles player Jon Callane made the first team and No. 2 singles player Pablo Ketterer made the second team. The first team had 18 players and the second team had 12 players. Kokomo finished fifth in the 10-team league.
In volleyball, Kokomo put setter Correll Heath on the 16-player first team and middle blocker Malori Nichols on the 10-player second team. The VolleyKats finished fifth in the league.
In boys soccer, midfielder Gabriel Araujo Lage made the 23-player first team and goalkeeper Joey McConnell made the 14-player second team. And in girls soccer, midfielder Maya James made the 23-player first team and stopper Colleen Weaver 14-player second team.
Alonso, Álvarez win MLB rookie awards
NEW YORK (AP)— Young sluggers known for their prodigious power, Pete Alonso and Yordan Álvarez knocked the Rookie of the Year voting out of the park.
Alonso, a star first baseman with the New York Mets, got 29 of 30 first-place votes.
Álvarez, a hulking designated hitter from the Houston Astros, earned all 30 first-place votes to become the 24th unanimous selection since the award was introduced in 1949.
The 24-year-old Alonso led the majors with 53 homers, one better than Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s rookie record from 2017.
Álvarez, a 22-year-old from Cuba, played 87 games after debuting in June, fewest by any position player to win AL Rookie of the Year. He hit 27 homers, batted .313, drove in 78 and had a 1.067 OPS for the pennant-winning Astros.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.