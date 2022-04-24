• NAME: Cassidy Keene
• SPORT: Softball
• SCHOOL: Eastern
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Keene batted .818 (9 for 11) with six extra-base hits during a 3-0 week for the Class 2A No. 10-ranked Comets. She had three home runs among her extra-base hits. In addition, she drove in 10 runs and scored 10 runs. For the season, she is batting .514 with five homers through 11 games. Last season, Keene was a Class 2A/1A third-team all-state pick after belting 14 homers and driving in 57 runs.
