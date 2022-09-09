In decades past, there was an interclub event that brought together each course professional along with their 10 best players playing a scratch-only competition where the winners had their dinners paid for by the other teams.
Another version of the interclub competition came years later which awarded the Mal McMullen cup to the winners. That competition had a unique format pitting players from each course in a fivesome competing for points against each other on each hole. The last of these events was won by Chippendale with Al Nagy “skinned” his fivesome many times leading Chippendale to victory. You can still see the traveling trophy on their wall in the pro shop. Around the same time frame there was an interclub steeplechase which was held for a few years.
These interclub competitions faded away until 15 years ago when Craig Dunn of the Liberty Financial Group had the idea to put together a golf tournament pitting the best golfers from each course against each other to determine who has the best overall golfers. Dunn’s goal was to create an event that would keep each course’s players talking about the competition throughout the year as they look forward to the next competition.
Dunn worked with Bill Eldridge who ran the events with support from the golf professionals from each course. Eldridge has now retired to Florida and transferred leadership of the event to this writer. Today, the clubs are working to identify their teams for the 15th version of the Liberty Cup. Over the years, the format has been tweaked a few times. That tweaking continues again this year.
The major change this year is that the senior division players will be competing with gross scores instead of net. This should allow some of the best names in Howard County golfing history to participate.
Another modification is that for the men’s gross, handicap and senior gross divisions, four players out of the five will have their scores counted. This will increase the number of scores counted for each team from the 12 players last year to 15 as it had been in most years. There will only be one score thrown out on each hole making consistency of play being a little more important.
There will still be five men’s net scores, which has been the most controversial part of the Liberty Cup. The seven previous competitions before last year were all held on a scratch basis. This seems to be best in line with Dunn’s goal of “pitting the best players from each course against each other.” Last year there were five men’s net and five senior men’s net participants.
On the women’s side, there were two participants in gross where one score was counted each hole and three in net where two scores were counted on each hole. The women’s side of the competition is unchanged from last year.
This year’s Liberty Cup will be hosted at Wildcat Creek on Sept. 16 with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Players are asked to be there no later than noon so pictures can be taken promptly at 12:30 p.m. In the 14 years of the event, the Kokomo Country Club and Wildcat Creek teams have each won six times. The American Legion and Chippendale teams have each one once.
You are encouraged to come out and root for your favorite team. Let the trash talk begin!
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf.
