There is a short list of left-handed golfers to win a major championship. That list grew by one this past weekend when Brian Harman won the British Open at Royal Liverpool.
Harman became the fifth lefty to win behind Bob Charles, Mike Weir, Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson. Weir’s and Watson’s wins were at the Masters while Mickelson won each major except for the United States Open. Charles won the British Open in 1963, Mickelson 50 years later in 2013 and now Harman 10 years after that. Like Mickelson and Weir, Harman is naturally right-handed but plays golf left-handed.
Harman, 36, seems to be hitting his stride recently with several top-10 finishes. He has put in a lot of hard work to elevate his game after only two career wins with his last being in 2017. He led the British Open field in hitting fairways as well as putting. He seems to be in his prime and this win should give him the confidence to win more. His bulldog mentality and great putting should enable him to win more.
About a week after returning from the National Lefties, I received a text message out of the blue from Jeff Eisenberg from Yahoo Sports. It was June 16 and Harman was contenting at the United States Open at the time and Eisenberg was working on a story on the scarcity of left-handed golfers and the challenges they face. We had a great 15-minute conversation sharing my knowledge and experience and also pointed him to the National Association of Left-handed Golfers website at www.nalg.org for more information about the history of left-handed golf. I have yet to see his article but with this major win this would be a good time.
After Harman’s win this past weekend, I texted Eisenberg saying that a month ago it looked like he was predicting a Harman win. His reply was “Ha. I was a month early!”
Not only did Harman win the British Open, Akshay Bhatia won the Barracuda Championship. This was the first time that two left-handers won PGA Tour events on the same day. Bhatia defeated Indiana’s Patrick Rodgers in a playoff in the only Stableford scoring event on the PGA Tour.
Harman’s win sets him up to play in this year’s Ryder Cup. He should be a valuable player with his accurate driving, excellent putting and grind-it-out, bulldog mentality.
ALSO AT OPEN
A lot of fans were rooting for Rory McIlroy at the Open Championship but he couldn’t pull off the feat, finishing in sixth place and 10 strokes behind Harman. After winning the Scottish Open the week prior for his 24th PGA Tour win, McIlroy appeared to be the favorite. British fans were also rooting for Tommy Fleetwood, who finished in a tie for 10th. Fleetwood’s putting held him back as his ball-striking was good enough to win.
INDIANA LEFTYS
The 2023 Indiana Leftys state tournament will be held at Sandy Pines in Demotte on the weekend of Sept. 16-17. This great and fun layout will host the event for the second consecutive year. Entry forms are available on the Wildcat Creek bulletin board or contact the author if you would like one emailed to you.
COUNTY TOURNEY
Entry forms for this year’s Howard County Golf Tournament are now available at all in-town golf courses. The American Legion will host the first round on Saturday, Aug. 26 followed by Wildcat Creek on Sunday, Aug. 27.
STEVE STRICKER
Recently Bernhard Langer set the all-time record for Champions Tour wins with 46 eclipsing Hale Irwin’s mark of 45. Now Steve Stricker is setting a high standard too. Stricker captured his 16th Champions Tour title recently in the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone Country Club. It was his third senior major of the year and seventh overall. The win grants him an entry into next year’s Players Championship.
LINN GRANT
Linn Grant recently won Greater Toledo LPGA Classic for her first LPGA Tour win. The Swede who golfed for Arizona State had previously won five Ladies European Tour titles. Keep an eye on her. She is a long hitter who should find herself in the winner’s circle frequently.
U.S. SENIOR AM
This year the author registered to play in the U.S. Senior Amateur qualifier to be held at Sycamore Hills in Fort Wayne on Monday. It is an opportunity to play a famous course that I hadn’t played before, and for a reasonable price. The pairings were just published and there are 56 participants. One of the participants is two-time long drive champion and past Long Drive owner Art Sellinger from Texas.
We are expected to play from 6,700-6,800 yards. Of those playing, only two players will qualify for the USGA Senior Amateur to be held at the Martis Camp Club in Truckee, California, from Aug. 26-31.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
