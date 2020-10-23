You’ve seen the pros on television pulling out a small book from their back pocket while they are on the green. They are looking for information that would help them read their upcoming putt correctly. But did you know that you can buy these green map books for our local courses? You can by going to www.golflogix.com.
I purchased one for Wildcat Creek to determine whether they are worth the $40 they will set you back. The books have a layout of each hole and two maps of the greens. Each of these maps show the compass direction if you are wondering whether the hole plays into the wind assuming you know the current wind direction. The hole layout includes a yardage grid to help you determine the distance from various tees to various features of the hole.
The first green map is called the Heat Map and shows a color-coded indication of slope as measured in percent. For those of you who have tried the Aimpoint technique, you might find this handy to know whether you are dealing with a 2% or 3% slope, for example. This map can also help more proficient golfers determine where to land their approach shot on the green to take advantage of the various slopes. If you play the course every day you probably know where to best hit the ball.
The second green map is called Putt Break and shows the direction of break. Each map shows the prominent features around the green including bunkers or mounds to help you determine where your ball is on the map. The maps include a 5-yard grid with three to four indicator lines of direction within the grid. The resolution is compliant with the rules of golf, but not sufficient to determine how much your exact putt will break.
I am sure the question you now have is will the green maps really benefit you. In using the maps for a few weeks I can’t say that I benefited much. I referred to the map when I encountered situations where I wasn’t sure of the break direction. It did help a little there. I also referred to it when I made a bad read to see if the map would have helped. In some situations it would have. However, many of the greens at Wildcat have very subtle breaks and the grain of the grass also has a large impact on the speed and some impact on the amount of break.
I found that it took me some time to really identify where my ball was on the grids. Perhaps that time would be reduced with constant use.
I don’t think these green maps will benefit the casual golfer much and the casual golfer will not want to pay $40. For those who play a lot of tournaments, the price can certainly be recovered by making one or two additional putts during a tournament. If you are a golf nut, give it a try. But please don’t let it slow down your play.
CLOSE YOUR EYES
While watching a recent PGA Tour event, it became apparent that Sergio Garcia was closing his eyes when he struck his putts. The video camera clearly showed this to be true. Apparently Garcia has been doing this for a while now and it certainly works for him as he won that tournament.
Garcia goes through his complete putting routine and then just before taking the putter back he closes his eyes. Garcia feels that it frees up his putting stroke. If you have a yip tendency, this is something you should try. If your eyes are closed you won’t modify your grip pressure at impact — what happens with the yips — since you can’t see the impact.
STATE SENIORS
I was recently elected as the President of the Indiana State Seniors Golf Association (ISSGA). The last ISSGA President from Kokomo was Art Stonebraker in 2015.
The ISSGA is for golfers at least 55 years of age. Currently the ISSGA has about 550 members across the state. New members can sign up beginning Nov. 1 by going to www.issga.org.
As the first vice-president this year, I selected the courses in our playing roster for the 2021 season. They include Broadmoor, Purdue Ackerman-Allen, Otter Creek, Belterra, Brickyard Crossing, Sagamore Club, Sandy Pines, Harbor Links, Warren Course at Notre Dame, Bridgewater, Woodland, the Pfau Course, Hillcrest Golf and Country Club, Kokomo Country Club, Wildcat Creek, Prairie View and Meridian Hills.
Most members join the ISSGA to get access to some courses they normally would not be able to play.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
