Most everyone reading this would surely consider themselves an amateur regardless of their playing ability. But the governing bodies of golf have a set of Rules of Amateur Status. In other words, there are things a player can do to forfeit their amateur status and prevent them from playing in amateur events.
An example would be accepting cash as a prize. Exceptions would be a cash prize for a hole-in-one, skins or paramutual (gambling) winnings. Actually just playing in an event offering a cash prize would be sufficient. This would prevent you from entering amateur events. Unfortunately, most golfers are not familiar with the rules let alone the rules of amateur status.
The Rules of Amateur Status are soon likely to change. The United States Golf Association and the Royal and Ancient are proposing a modernization of the Rules of Amateur Status. These proposals have been in development since 2017 in an attempt to ensure that the rules are in the best interests of the game, reflect the modern game and are easily understood and applied. Comments to these proposals were accepted by the USGA through March 26 with the new rules scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
If the rules are adopted as proposed, there are only three acts that would result in a golfer losing their amateur status:
• Accepting a prize in excess of the prize limit ($750).
• Accepting payment for giving instruction.
• Accepting employment as a golf professional or membership of an association of professional golfers.
Notice that you do not see anything about the type of prizes meaning that cash prizes could be accepted. You also do not see any restrictions about special types of competitions such as long drive events, putting competitions or hole-in-one contests. Hole-in-one contests previously were allowed to have a large prize. Finally, you do not see anything here on sponsorship restrictions.
This update would have put golf ahead of the NCAA. However, the NCAA will now allow a player to market their name, image and likeness (NIL). In order to avoid a conflict with the Rules of Amateur Status, both the USGA and the Royal and Ancient have indicated that they will not enforce the Rules of Amateur Status in cases of income from name, image and likeness.
Other implications of this shift in amateur rules will be discussed in the next column.
CHIPPENDALE JUNIOR CLINIC
Chippendale is having another Junior Clinic, from Monday through Thursday. It is for ages 7-15 and will be conducted from 10-11 a.m. For more information or to enroll, call Chippendale at 765-453-7079.
USGA
On July 1 Mike Whan took over as the CEO of the USGA replacing Mike Davis. Whan most recently was the Commissioner of the LPGA Tour where he did an excellent job growing the tour. Davis will now pursue work in the golf course design business.
NEW NO. 1 PLAYERS
John Rahm’s win at the U.S. Open propelled him to the No. 1 ranking over Dustin Johnson. Nellie Korda assumed the No. 1 ranking on the LPGA Tour with her win in the Women’s PGA Championship. Korda took over the spot previously held by Jin Young Ko. Ko isn’t going away quietly as she won this past weekend hoping to get the top position again.
What a year it has been for the Korda siblings. Jessica won earlier this year and Nellie won twice in a row including the Women’s PGA, which is a major championship. Their brother Sebastian just missed making it to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. You are going to see these three in the sporting news for many years to come!
GARRICK HIGGO
Here is another name to keep a lookout for on the PGA Tour. South African Garrick Higgo won two events on the European Tour this season. He caught my attention on television as he is left-handed and didn’t seem afraid of winning. Then the 22-year-old received an invite to play in the Palmetto Championship recently and won that. Look for more great play from this young golfer.
