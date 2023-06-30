So you have a 10 a.m. tee time. When should you arrive at the course? I hope you don’t think that you should arrive at 10 a.m.
Think about what you might need or want to do before you actually hit that first shot.
First, you know that you are going to have to check in. Depending on the number of people ahead of you, that could take five to 10 minutes. Better hit the restroom before heading out. Another two to five minutes. It’s a hot day. I think I need something to stay hydrated. Another two to five minutes. Need to find a golf cart and put all of your equipment on it. That’s another three minutes. I need to hit some practice balls before heading to the tee. That will add 10 to 15 minutes. Let’s hit a few chips and putts. Another five minutes.
If you are keeping track, what we just went through adds up to 27 to 43 minutes. Maybe you can handle the check-in, drink and getting range balls at the same time. Regardless, you need to be arriving at the course at least 20 minutes before your tee time. You won’t feel rushed if you allow 30 minutes and if you really want to have a nice warm-up and get used to the greens an even hour should be your goal.
RULES QUIZ
Josh hits is ball onto the green in two strokes. In order to quickly get his ball out of the way of another player’s stroke, he marks the ball and tosses to the side of the green. Josh got distracted and when it was his turn he played the ball from where he tossed it and two putted. After teeing off on the next hole, Josh realized that he did not replace his ball. What is the ruling? The answer is further down this article.
BILL GRANT JR.
Kokomo lost one of its great golfers recently when Bill Grant Jr. passed away. Grant started in the game as a caddie at the Kokomo Country Club which earned him money to buy school clothes and other things. Bob Grant (no relation) was the golf pro at the KCC at the time and he always took Bill as his caddie.
After being No. 1 on his high school team four years straight, he started to work at Delco following graduation. Two years later he entered the Army where he served as golf professional at Fort Polk in Louisiana. After he got out of the Army he worked for golf pro Ben Hodson at the American Legion until the 1965 tornado hit.
Grant was a Howard County tournament runner-up as a 16-year-old in 1952. He would go on to win five county titles.
Back in 2008 I conducted a trivia contest on the history of the Howard County Golf Tournament. Grant was the answer to four of the questions. For example, he had top-three finishes 51 years apart. He was tied for the lowest 72-hole score with a score of 276. Not surprisingly, Grant would win the trivia contest as he answered 14 of the 30 questions correctly.
He did miss one question where he was the answer. That one was where he won the event despite being seven strokes down with three holes to play.
If you would like to read more about Bill, please refer to the article I did on him that was published on Oct. 26, 2016.
KIDS CLINIC
Calling all kids aged 7-15. Chippendale Golf Club is holding a Kids Clinic. One was held this week and the second is being held from July 31 to Aug. 3. The price is $75 per person for the four-day clinic. Call Chippendale at 765-453-7079 to sign up.
COUNTY TOURNEY
Mark your calendars now for the Howard County Golf Tournament. This year’s tournament will be held on Aug. 26-27 at the American Legion and Wildcat Creek. Entry forms will be available at the local courses in one to two weeks.
LPGA UPDATE
Jin Young Ko returned to the No. 1 ranking for the 159th week in her career. This breaks the record previously held by Lorena Ochoa. Rose Zhang, who recently won a major in her professional debut, tacked on a top-10 finish last week in her next major. These two finishes were good enough to propel her to 45th in the rankings. Expect her to be in the top ten by the end of the season.
Next week the U.S. Women’s Open visits the iconic Pebble Beach. It will be great to see how the course is setup for the women and how it plays during the summer. This is one tournament you might want to watch.
QUIZ ANSWER
Most somewhat rules-knowledgeable golfers might think that Josh played “from a wrong place” but this situation is best understood in the definition of a “Wrong Ball.”
Included in this definition is a “player’s own ball that is Out of Bounds, has become lost or has been lifted and not yet put back in play.” Per this last clause, Josh played a wrong ball. Now you might be thinking what is the different as the penalty appears to be the same as that for playing a ball from the wrong place — loss of hole in match play and disqualification in stroke play. But the penalty would not be the same in all situations.
If this situation were considered playing from a wrong place, there would be an option where the score would count if it were not considered a serious breach of the rules. Therefore by defining this as a wrong ball, the player cannot avoid the penalty. The main difference is that when you play from a wrong place, the ball is “in play.”
In the situation with Josh, the ball he tried to play was never actually “put in play” by replacing it where he marked it.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
